News
A student reported Wednesday that they were raped Jan. 27, 2017, in Reid Hall, according to the UA Police Department Daily Crime Log.
UAPD officers arrested a student after breaking into a student’s dorm room and inappropriately touching her while she slept.
After nearly 25 years of teaching students how to make documentary films, an award-winning journalism professor retired Friday.
After a close vote led to runoffs, Sonia Gutierrez from Ward 1 and Teresa Turk from Ward 4 won Fayetteville City Council spots.
Sports
Chelsea Dungee and Malica Monk’s second-half play kept Arkansas out of upset city as the women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games.
Nine games into the season, the Razorbacks (7-2) have been marred with not being efficient in free-throw shooting, sitting ranked No. 325 in the country and dead last in the SEC. Entering the night, the Hogs were 131 for 209 for the year, averaging 62.7 percent.
An Arkansas Razorback football player is no longer on the team after he was arrested Tuesday.
Isaiah Joe and Daniel Gafford were unable to claw Arkansas back after losing a first-half lead and the Razorbacks suffer a one-point loss to Western Kentucky.
Opinion
Oh, First Amendment, how I appreciate and defend you. Your flowery words read that Congress, “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
For the past week, American news coverage has been centered around a single topic: the 2018 midterm elections. Intertwined with the debates over what constitutes a wave victory for democrats and blind speculation over party leadership lies the coverage of procedural irregularities and length…
Many initiatives on this year’s ballot generated heated discussion and coverage such as Issue 1, a proposed change to Arkansas’s constitution that would limit payouts in some lawsuits gained notoriety for its legal challenges, during which it was ruled unconstitutional
During the midterm elections, Arkansans faced a critical choice: Will the electorate of the 3rd District distinguish themselves as partisan or value-based voters? The results of this race dictated whether our state cares about accountability and broken promises or the letter next to our cand…
Lifestyles
The world presented in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” builds upon the class comic books, lending a vivid yet unconventional take on the superhero genre.
Cake decorating, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and musicals are just a few events available over the winter break.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” offers more depth than previous pop culture centric children’s movies and packs in some serious storytelling between its many frenzied gags.
When she created @uarksquirrels, it started as a joke account. Today, it has amassed more than 800 followers and has become a form of comedic relief for students.
Commented
