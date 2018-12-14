News

Student Reports Rape in Reid Hall

A student reported Wednesday that they were raped Jan. 27, 2017, in Reid Hall, according to the UA Police Department Daily Crime Log.

Sports

Free Throw Shooting A Key Factor in Hogs’ Win Over Roadrunners

Nine games into the season, the Razorbacks (7-2) have been marred with not being efficient in free-throw shooting, sitting ranked No. 325 in the country and dead last in the SEC. Entering the night, the Hogs were 131 for 209 for the year, averaging 62.7 percent.

Opinion

Tight Midterm Races Are a Natural Consequence of Voter Suppression

For the past week, American news coverage has been centered around a single topic: the 2018 midterm elections. Intertwined with the debates over what constitutes a wave victory for democrats and blind speculation over party leadership lies the coverage of procedural irregularities and length…

Issue Two Sets A Dangerous Precedent for NWA

Many initiatives on this year’s ballot generated heated discussion and coverage such as Issue 1, a proposed change to Arkansas’s constitution that would limit payouts in some lawsuits gained notoriety for its legal challenges, during which it was ruled unconstitutional

Despite Loss, Josh Mahony Had Fresh Ideas For NWA

During the midterm elections, Arkansans faced a critical choice: Will the electorate of the 3rd District distinguish themselves as partisan or value-based voters? The results of this race dictated whether our state cares about accountability and broken promises or the letter next to our cand…

